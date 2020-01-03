Allegheny Health Network's microhospital project hits another delay

A 10-bed microhospital that Allegheny Health Network planned to open in early January won't open until the end of the month, according to Trib Live.

The delay comes two months after officials had an opening ceremony for the Allegheny Health Network Hempfield (Pa.) Neighborhood Hospital, but never opened the facility.



It also arrives after a more than six-month pause on a different microhospital in Harmar, Pa., that pushed construction back from October 2018 to July 2019. Both microhospitals are part of an investment strategy to improve care access in AHN's communities.



The Hempfield hospital was set to open after the Nov. 9 ceremony. AHN officials said the opening was delayed by licensing processes with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.



"This process entails multiple steps — many of which have been completed," AHN spokesperson Candace Herrington told Trib Live. "We expect the hospital to open in the coming weeks; however, we do not have a specific date at this time."



The Hamar location is set to open in fall 2020. Leasing issues and land agreements led to the delay.

