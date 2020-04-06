20 states to face ICU bed shortages when COVID-19 peaks, analysis finds

The demand for hospital beds in the U.S. is projected to far exceed capacity by mid-April, according to an analysis from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle.

The study presents estimates of predicted health service utilization and deaths due to COVID-19 for each state in the U.S. if social distancing measures are maintained. Researchers used state-level hospital capacity data, data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from the World Health Organization, and observed COVID-19 utilization from select locations.

While peak demand for resources, namely hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators, will occur at the national level by April 15, this varies by state. About a third of states, including New York, are projected to hit peak capacity in the first half of April, but some states will see the most demand for hospital resources in May.

According to the model, 20 states will face a shortage of ICU beds when COVID-19 peaks. Below are the states expected to face a shortage and their projected COVID-19 peak dates.

Alaska

Projected peak date: April 17

ICU bed shortage: 100

Connecticut

Projected peak date: April 21

ICU bed shortage: 1,751

Florida

Projected peak date: April 21

ICU bed shortage: 769

Georgia

Projected peak date: April 20

ICU bed shortage: 743

Hawaii

Projected peak date: April 12

ICU bed shortage: 66

Illinois

Projected peak date: April 16

ICU bed shortage: 722

Indiana

Projected peak date: April 17

ICU bed shortage: 159

Kentucky

Projected peak date: April 21

ICU bed shortage: 55

Maryland

Projected peak date: April 18

ICU bed shortage: 958

Massachusetts

Projected peak date: April 18

ICU bed shortage: 2,745

Michigan

Projected peak date: April 8

ICU bed shortage: 910

Nevada

Projected peak date: April 18

ICU bed shortage: 300

New Jersey

Projected peak date: April 15

ICU bed shortage: 4,527

New Mexico

Projected peak date: April 21

ICU bed shortage: 130

New York

Projected peak date: April 8

ICU bed shortage: 5,946

North Dakota

Projected peak date: April 17

ICU bed shortage: 102

Rhode Island

Projected peak date: April 27

ICU bed shortage: 293

Virginia

Projected peak date: April 20

ICU bed shortage: 231

Wisconsin

Projected peak date: April 17

ICU bed shortage: 130

Wyoming

Projected peak date: April 29

ICU bed shortage: 8

