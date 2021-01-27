2 dead in hostage situation at Texas medical office

Two people were found dead at an Austin, Texas-based medical office after a hostage standoff, according to the Austin Police Department and local news reports.

Local TV station KXAN confirmed that both of the individuals who died are physicians. One was a victim; the other is the suspect. Both died from a gunshot wound.

Police officers initially responded to a disturbance call around 4:30 p.m. at a commercial building in Austin Jan. 26. The office building was later identified as Children's Medical Group, according to KXAN.

SWAT team members were seen and heard negotiating on the scene with a man who had a gun, according to several local news reports.

While it is still unclear what led to the deaths or how many people were inside the building, a negotiator speaking into a loudspeaker said: "I want to help you work through this. You have saved a lot of lives," according to KVUE.

After hours of negotiations, police said they were sending in a robot.

KXAN reported that there were what sounded like loud explosions and gunshots at the building after police said they would send in the robot.

The robot found one person dead. Then the SWAT team entered the building and found a second person dead.



Police have yet to name the individuals who died in the hostage standoff, but said they would release additional information today.

Editor's note: This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

