128-bed Florida hospital to end obstetrics, delivery services

Bayfront Health Seven Rivers, a 128-bed hospital in Crystal River, Fla., will end obstetrical and newborn services and close its labor and delivery unit Feb. 11, 2022, the Citrus County Chronicle reported Oct. 14.

The hospital said the decision is because of a decline in births at the facility and the increasing average age of its community. Bayfront Health Seven Rivers said it experienced a 27 percent decrease in births from 2015-20.

"This has been a very difficult decision," Bayfront Health Seven Rivers CEO Linda Stockton told the Chronicle. "We will continue applying our resources to enhance and expand the clinical services that are increasingly needed by our aging population such as orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, vascular surgery, general surgery and cardiac services."

Staff affected by the closure of the unit will have the opportunity to transfer to other open positions across Bayfront Health.