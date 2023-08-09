Top healthcare organizations for patient experience in 2023

NRC Health has identified 12 health systems, hospitals and medical groups that go above and beyond to provide excellence in patient experience, the healthcare data firm said Aug. 8.

Excellence in Patient Experience Award winners are chosen based on net promoter scores from a direct-to-patient survey, conducted nationwide from April 1, 2022, to March 31. The survey focuses on the question of whether a patient is willing to recommend a healthcare organization to other community members.

There were seven eligible systems under the large health system category; 33 eligible systems under the medium health system category; 45 eligible systems under the small health system category; and 22 eligible systems under the pediatric category. Other categories were large hospital (nine eligible facilities); medium hospital (32 eligible facilities); small hospital (113 eligible facilities); and medical group (45 medical groups). More information about the methodology is available here.

The award winners, listed by category:

Large health system (25 or more hospitals)

Mercy (Chesterfield, Mo.)

Medium health system (five to 24 hospitals)

Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Small health system (two to four hospitals)

Community Healthcare System (Munster, Ind.)

Small hospital (less than 150 beds)

The Women's Hospital (Evansville, Ind.)

Medium hospital (150-349 beds)

Community Hospital of the Monterey (Calif.) Peninsula

Large hospital (350+ beds)

UMC Health System (Lubbock, Texas)

Pediatric (children's hospitals)

Children's Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

Nemours Children's Health (Jacksonville, Fla.)



Scottish Rite for Children (Dallas)

Medical group



Brown Medicine (Providence, R.I.)



Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Cardiology



Tryon Medical Partners (Charlotte, N.C.)