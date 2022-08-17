Top 10 hospitals for consumer loyalty in 2022 

NRC Health has recognized 100 hospitals nationwide with its 2022 Consumer Loyalty Award, the healthcare data firm said Aug. 16.

To identify the recipients, NRC Health used results from its national market insights study, which polled more than 310,000 consumers across the U.S. from April 2021 to March 2022. To qualify for the list, an organization had to secure at least 150 top-of-mind mentions from customers in the survey.

The top 10 Consumer Loyalty Award-winning hospitals for 2022, listed in alphabetical order:

California Hospital Medical Center (Los Angeles)

The Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Mayo Clinical Hospital-Florida (Jacksonville)

Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester (Minnesota)

Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center

NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital (New York City)

Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City)

University of Utah Hospital (Salt Lake City)

See the full list of the top 100 hospitals here.