Press Ganey taps 5 hospital workers for human experience awards

Press Ganey named five recipients of its 2023 human experience achievement awards Feb. 8.

The awards are based on peer input "on how they are advancing the human experience of healthcare," according to Press Ganey.

Here are the five awards and their winners:

1. Willie Edward Lawrence Jr., MD, medical director of health equity for Corewell Health South in Benton Harbor, Mich., won the Physician of the Year Award.

2. Patrick Perl, RN, cardiovascular clinical nurse specialist at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y., won the Nurse of the Year Award for a Front Line Clinical Nurse.

3. Annie George, PhD, RN, corporate senior director of nursing excellence/research for NYC Health + Hospitals, won the Nurse of the Year Award for a Nurse Leader.

4. David Lubarsky, MD, chief executive officer of UC Davis Health, won CEO of the Year.

5. Robert A. Phillips, MD, PhD, executive vice president, chief physician executive and specialty physician group CEO of Houston Methodist, won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

