Potential Covenant Health acquisition raises reproductive health concerns

The Connecticut Office of Health Strategy is questioning Covenant Health's potential acquisition of Putnam, Conn.-based Day Kimball Hospital, particularly over reproductive health, CT Insider reported June 9.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health is a Catholic health system. If the deal is approved, the health system would cut some reproductive services at the rural hospital under its Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services. These services include vasectomies, IUD insertion and tubal litigations, according to the report.

The Office of Health Strategy asked the organizations in a May 27 letter how they will ensure patients have access to the services, such as whether the hospital will provide referral sources and transportation to another provider.

Day Kimball stated in its certificate of need application that it has not "performed any voluntary interruptions of pregnancy for many years," according to the report.

Day Kimball CEO Kyle Kramer told the publication the deal with Covenant Health would expand services by providing a stronger financial position..

A spokesperson for Covenant Health told CT Insider the organizations are reviewing the request and will "provide a thoughtful written response." The deadline is July 26.