Patient experience at Trinity starts with — you guessed it — the patient

A person's health journey isn't a one-stop shop — so don't treat it as such when monitoring patient experience metrics, according to Trinity Health leader Dan Roth, MD.

Although hospital workers view a patient's care through a series of episodes, Dr. Roth, chief clinical and community divisions operations officer of the Livonia, Mich.-based system, said patients should be asked, with empathy, about their holistic care experience.

Rather than asking, "How was that emergency department visit? How was that visit to your physician? How was that experience at the surgery center?" Dr. Roth told Becker's in December, he recommends, "What is your overall experience? When you think about Trinity Health helping you be part of achieving your healthcare goals, how are we doing?"

It's also on the clinical team to discover seemingly disparate connections during a patient's continuum of care.

"They don't see the care through a single episode," he said. "They see the care — it's all connected to them."