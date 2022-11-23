Oregon children's hospital adds video game therapy

Portland, Ore.-based Doernbecher Children's Hospital, part of Oregon Health & Science University, is adding a new program to its Child Life Therapy Program: video game therapy.

The patient technology specialist, Sam Giles Le Blanc, supplies young patients with video game needs, according to a Nov. 23 article on the health system's website. The hospital has a range of options, including many multiplayer, cooperative games.

"Gaming can really make young people feel at home in a way that not much else can," Mr. Giles Le Blanc said. "Video games provide an escape from things going on around them, but it's also a way for kids to connect with their friends outside of the hospital. And when your life is turned upside down due to an illness or injury, that's a really big deal."