Idaho's St. Luke's apologizes after patients flooded with text alerts

Patients and employees at Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System reported receiving a flood of text alerts from the system Oct. 18.

Social media posts from St. Luke's patients show some individuals repeatedly received the same text alert at least 15 to 20 times, even after replying "stop."

St. Luke's said the repeated alerts were unexpected and related to its transition to a new vendor.

"We are aware of the issue and actively working to address it," the health system said in an Oct. 18 Facebook post. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."