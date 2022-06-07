73% of insured Americans say getting mental healthcare was easy

Seventy-three percent of insured Americans said getting mental healthcare was easy, according to a survey released June 7 by health insurer lobby and trade group America's Health Insurance Plans.

America's Health Insurance Plans said the survey was conducted because more people than ever are seeking help for mental health concerns, according to a news release

The survey polled 500 insured Americans who have sought professional mental healthcare for themselves or for someone in their household over the last two years. The survey was conducted from May 12-23.

Five things to know:

1. Forty-one percent said it was somewhat easy to get mental healthcare, 32 percent said it was very easy, 20 percent said it was somewhat difficult and 6 percent said it was very difficult.

2. Thirty-eight percent said it took about a week or two to find a mental healthcare provider, 29 percent said it took about a month, 18 percent said it took two or three months, 5 percent said it took about six months and 6 percent said it took a year or longer.

3. Sixty-percent said their mental health support was fully covered by insurance, 33 percent said it was partially covered and 3 percent said it was not covered by insurance at all.

4. Forty-nine percent said they were very satisfied with the care they received and 42 percent said they were somewhat satisfied.

5. Seventy-six percent said health insurance companies have a big responsibility to improve the quality, affordability and access to mental and behavioral health services.

Read the full report here.