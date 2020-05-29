14 hospitals where patients felt staff respected their preferences most
The following hospitals had the highest percent of patients who strongly agreed that staff took their preferences into account when determining healthcare needs, according to updated HCAHPS scores. Wisconsin had three hospitals with the highest positive response percentage, more than any other state.
At least 67 percent of patients at these 14 hospitals strongly agreed that "staff took their preferences into account."
The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from July 2018 through June 2019.
Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.
California
Patients' Hospital of Redding
Florida
Healthmark Regional Medical Center (Defuniak Springs)
Iowa
Iowa Speciality Hospital-Belmond
Kentucky
Casey County Hospital (Liberty)
Louisiana
Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)
Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
Michigan
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (Manistique)
North Carolina
Davie Medical Center (Mocksville)
Nebraska
Fillmore County Hospital (Geneva)
Pennsylvania
Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)
Texas
Houston Physicians' Hospital (Webster)
Wisconsin
OakLeaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)
Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie Du Sac)
Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)
