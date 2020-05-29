14 hospitals where patients felt staff respected their preferences most

The following hospitals had the highest percent of patients who strongly agreed that staff took their preferences into account when determining healthcare needs, according to updated HCAHPS scores. Wisconsin had three hospitals with the highest positive response percentage, more than any other state.

At least 67 percent of patients at these 14 hospitals strongly agreed that "staff took their preferences into account."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from July 2018 through June 2019.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

California

Patients' Hospital of Redding

Florida

Healthmark Regional Medical Center (Defuniak Springs)

Iowa

Iowa Speciality Hospital-Belmond

Kentucky

Casey County Hospital (Liberty)

Louisiana

Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)

Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital

Michigan

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (Manistique)

North Carolina

Davie Medical Center (Mocksville)

Nebraska

Fillmore County Hospital (Geneva)

Pennsylvania

Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)

Texas

Houston Physicians' Hospital (Webster)

Wisconsin

OakLeaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie Du Sac)

Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)

