West Virginia pharmacist receives 10-year prison sentence for opioid trafficking scheme

Jackson Noel, PharmD, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Sept. 30 for an illegal opioid distribution scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Kentucky.

His trial concluded that from June 2015 to December 2016, Mr. Noel illegally took cash payments from out-of-state customers for oxycodone and oxymorphone pills from his Buffalo, W.Va.-based practice. He pleaded guilty in September 2019.

Mr. Noel must pay $100,000 in community restitution and serve at least 85 percent of his sentence. He will face three years of supervised probation upon his release.

