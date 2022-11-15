Walmart proposes $3.1B opioid settlement

Walmart has reached a possible $3.1 billion opioid settlement with state and local governments, according to a Nov. 15 news release from the company.

Walmart's proposal, which comes in the wake of allegations in lawsuits that the company's pharmacies improperly filled prescriptions for the painkillers, would have to be approved by 43 states by Dec. 15. The process has not yet begun, according to The Blade reported Nov. 15.

Walmart's proposal, in which it would not admit liability, comes after CVS and Walgreens announced settlements Nov. 2.