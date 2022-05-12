Overdose deaths up 15% in 2021, CDC data shows

Overdose deaths have reached a new high in the U.S., with the latest CDC data showing a 15 percent increase in fatalities last year.

An estimated 107,622 Americans died from overdoses in the 12 months ending December 2021, the highest number of overdose deaths recorded in the U.S. in a single 12-month period, according to provisional CDC data released May 11.

The new tally follows a record-breaking year for fatal overdoses in 2020, when deaths jumped by nearly 30 percent from the year prior, according to The New York Times.

Deaths from the synthetic opioid fentanyl and the synthetic stimulant methamphetamine account for a growing share of fatal overdoses. For example, deaths from fentanyl increased from 58,000 in 2020 to 71,000 in 2021.

The CDC's data is still provisional and may change as the federal government reviews more death records.



View the full report here.