Hawaii physician charged with unlawful opioid distribution

A Hawaii physician was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances after providing prescriptions to an undercover federal agent he met in a restaurant.

Chris Boulange, MD, is a 74-year-old physician and resident of Wailuku, on the island of Maui, according to a March 22 U.S. attorney's office news release. An undercover agent from the Drug Enforcement Administration scheduled an appointment with the physician seeking a prescription for opioids. Between July and November 2022, the agent met with Dr. Boulange four times at a restaurant or bar rather than a medical office. At each meeting, the agent was given prescriptions for hydrocodone, Xanax or Valium.

Each prescription was issued outside the usual course of professional practice and without legitimate medical purpose, according to the release. The four charges were filed March 2, each with a maximum penalty of 20 years and a fine of up to $1 million.