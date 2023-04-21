Experts knock price of over-the-counter Narcan

Emergent BioSolutions said it will aim to keep the cost of over-the-counter Narcan under $50 — a figure some health experts say is still too high, The Washington Post reported April 20.

The Narcan spray, approved March 29, will represent the first over-the-counter opioid overdose reversal treatment available in the U.S. The move highlights a broader effort to increase the public's access to the drug amid the opioid crisis.

However, health experts have expressed concern that the price for one box, which includes two 4-milligram sprays, will still be a barrier.

"It's still too expensive for pretty much everyone I've ever provided it to — mainly teens and people experiencing homelessness," Chelsea Shover, PhD, a professor of epidemiology at University of California, Los Angeles, told the Post. "That price point is probably fine for many businesses or organizations who want or have to have a Narcan kit or two publicly available."

Over-the-counter Narcan is expected to hit the market by late summer. Emergent told the Post the company needs to "foster a sustainable business model" and is taking a "responsible approach to pricing," which includes manufacturing, packaging and shipping costs.