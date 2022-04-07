DEA warns of spike in mass-overdose events linked to fentanyl

The powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl is fueling an increase in mass-overdose events across the country, the Drug Enforcement Agency said April 6.

The agency describes fentanyl-related mass-overdose events as three or more overdoses occurring close in time and proximity. Seven cities have experienced such events in recent months, involving 58 overdoses and 29 deaths.

The DEA said mass-overdose events often occur when people unknowingly purchase and use drugs containing fentanyl.

"This is creating a frightening nationwide trend where many overdose victims are dying after unknowingly ingesting fentanyl," the DEA said.

