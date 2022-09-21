CVS, Walmart settle for $147M in West Virginia opioid case

Retail pharmacy chains CVS and Walmart have settled for $147.5 million in West Virginia lawsuits that accused the companies of oversupplying opioids, Patrick Morrisey, the state's attorney general, said in a Sept. 20 news conference.

CVS will pay $82.5 million and Walmart will pay $65 million to settle the cases. CVS' settlement includes an upfront payment of $52.5 million, with annual payments of $3 million for the next 10 years, company spokesperson Kara Page told Becker's.

"Putting these claims behind us is in the best interest of all parties," Ms. Page said. "Our position remains that opioid prescriptions are written by doctors, not pharmacists, and that opioid medications are made and marketed by manufacturers, not pharmacies. We'll continue to defend against other lawsuits relating to opioids."

Walmart did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"We all know people that have been touched by this epidemic," Mr. Morrisey said. "This has ravaged our state unlike anything else. We can't bring back those lives, but we can have accountability."