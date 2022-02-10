CDC proposes less stringent opioid prescribing guidelines

The CDC on Feb. 10 proposed new opioid prescribing guidelines that eliminate the recommended dose ceilings for chronic pain patients.

The proposed guidelines move away from specific numbers and encourage clinicians to exercise their best judgment when prescribing opioids.

The new guidelines say clinicians should prescribe "the lowest dosage to achieve expected effects" when patients first are issued a prescription. They also say "nonopioid therapies are preferred for subacute and chronic pain."

The proposed guidelines are a draft and are open for comment until April 11.