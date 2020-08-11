APhA, Walmart team up to offer free opioid stewardship program

The American Pharmacist Association and Walmart have teamed up to offer a free online opioid stewardship training program for all pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in the U.S.

The program includes six and a half hours of training, with focus on addiction recovery, chronic pain management, opioid alternatives and understanding Naloxone's use in the community, among other topics, according to an Aug. 10 news release.

"All healthcare practitioners have a responsibility for identifying and preventing opioid misuse and abuse, and it will take the entire healthcare team working together to win the battle against the opioid epidemic. Pharmacists are on the front lines and may often be the first to recognize opioid-related issues," said Dan Zlott, Pharmacist and APhA Senior Vice President of Education and Business Development.

The training is available online at APhA's website.

