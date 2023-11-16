Youth cancer mortality falls 24%

Youth cancer mortality fell 24% in the past two decades, the CDC's National Center of Health Statistics found.

The overall cancer death rate for people younger than 20 sat at 2.10 deaths per 100,000 in 2021. Although that is an uptick from 2.09 in 2019 and 2020, it is an overall decrease of 24% from mortality rates in 2001.

Here are four other notes: