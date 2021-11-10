WellSpan, Johns Hopkins partner on oncology care

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health and Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine have partnered to expand access to cancer care for South Central Pennsylvania residents.

The collaboration combines the expertise of WellSpan cancer physicians and programs with Johns Hopkins Medicine's clinical, research and educational capabilities, according to a Nov. 9 news release.

The collaborative approach includes shared treatment protocols and improved genomics capabilities and provides WellSpan cancer patients access to a network of subspecialty Johns Hopkins physicians.

The health system entered a clinical and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins' Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center in 2017. The collaboration's latest expansion includes clinical trials, peer-to-peer consultations and educational opportunities.

