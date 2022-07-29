Weill Cornell's cancer center names Dr. Jedd Wolchok director

Weill Cornell Medicine has selected Jedd Wolchok, MD, as the Meyer Director of the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center.

Dr. Wolchok is an internationally acclaimed medical oncologist and immunotherapy innovator. Starting September 12, he will lead the cancer center's work to turn new discoveries into advanced treatments and personalized therapies and expand patient care.

Dr. Wolchok is a professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and leads the immuno-oncology service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, both in New York City.

"Bringing the standard of care and the research portfolio that exists at the Meyer Cancer Center to patients in Brooklyn and Queens is a key priority for me to ensure that all New Yorkers receive 'A-team' cancer treatment that is based upon the latest research," Dr. Wolchok said in a July 28 news release.