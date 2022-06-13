VCU Health launches free cancer screenings for low-income and uninsured women 

Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health began offering free breast and cervical cancer screening services to low-income and uninsured women in Virginia through a federally funded program June 7.

The program includes clinical breast exams, mammograms, pelvic exams, Pap tests and any other diagnostic tests as needed, according to a June 7 news release from the hospital.

Women must be a Virginia resident between the ages of 18 to 64, meet federal income guidelines and be uninsured to be eligible. Women ages 18 to 39 must be symptomatic or be determined to be high risk for breast and/or cervical cancer.

"Regular screening for breast and cervical cancer has been proven to prevent disease and save lives," said Katie Barnes, vice president of oncology service lines at VCU Massey Cancer Center. "There are many women who are uninsured but are not receiving these screenings because they can’t afford them. Income level and insurance status should not exclude anyone from routine cancer screenings, and this program allows us to offer expanded access to diagnostic and potentially lifesaving care."