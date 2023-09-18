U of Kentucky's Markey Cancer Center receives 'comprehensive' designation from NCI

The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center in Lexington, Ky., has been designated as a comprehensive cancer center by the National Cancer Institute, according to a Sept. 18 report from the Winchester Sun.

It is the first in the state to receive the designation, and now one of 56 in the nation with the credentials, according to the outlet.

With the new designation, patients and clinicians will now have access to medications, treatments and clinical trials that are only offered to NCI-designated institutions.