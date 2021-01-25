Texas Oncology CFO also named COO

Dallas-based Texas Oncology has tapped Jason Shook to serve in an expanded role as CFO and COO.

Mr. Shook has been CFO since 2018. Now, he will manage Texas Oncology's operational and administrative needs, alongside his financial responsibilities.

Texas Oncology is an independent private practice with more than 500 physicians and 210 locations in Texas.

More articles on oncology:

St. Peter's oncologist incorrectly treated patient for lung cancer for 11 years, hospital says

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute opens new outpatient facility

Henry Ford Cancer Institute opens new treatment pavilion

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.