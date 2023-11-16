States with the highest, lowest lung cancer survival rates

The national lung cancer five-year survival rate is 26.6%, but most states fall under the average.

Those stats are according to the American Lung Association's recently published 2023 "State of Lung Cancer" report. Lung cancer survival rates jumped 4.6 percentage points in the last five years, and diagnosis rates have decreased 8%.

Here are the states with the highest and lowest lung cancer survival rates:

Highest

Rhode Island: 33.3%

Connecticut: 33.1%

New York: 32.1%

Minnesota: 31%

Oregon: 30.6%

Vermont: 30.6%

Colorado: 30.4%

New Jersey: 29.9%

New Hampshire: 28.9%

Pennsylvania: 28.8%

Lowest

Oklahoma: 21.2%

Alabama: 21.3%

Mississippi: 21.4%

Kentucky: 21.6%

Louisiana: 22.1%

West Virginia: 22.4%

Arkansas: 22.6%

Hawaii: 22.8%

Wyoming: 23%

Tennessee: 23.6%

Note: Nine states did not have survival data as they do not track cases after diagnosis.