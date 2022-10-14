St. Jude, Dana-Farber, MIT, Harvard partner on $60M cancer research

Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute are partnering with Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, both in Cambridge, Mass., to jointly invest more than $60 million into pediatric cancer research.

Known as the Pediatric Cancer Dependencies Accelerator project, the investment will support a growing team of 80 collaborating investigators, data scientists and research staff over five years. Researchers will close the gap in knowledge related to the biological basis of childhood cancer and how to effectively treat it, an Oct. 13 release from St. Jude said.

The project is led by Charles Roberts, MD, PhD, St. Jude Comprehensive Cancer Center director; Kimberly Stegmaier, MD, vice chair of pediatric oncology research at Dana-Farber; and Francisca Vazquez, PhD, Broad Institute Cancer Dependency Map Project director, according to the release.