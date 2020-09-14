St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to build $110M patient housing facility

Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will begin constructing a new $110 million housing facility for patients and their families this fall, called The Domino's Village.

The six-story, 288,998-square-foot facility will be located in Memphis and feature an underground parking garage, an outside courtyard/play area and a pedestrian bridge connecting it to the St. Jude campus. It will feature 140 units for both short-term and long-term stays, including one-, two- and three-bedroom suites.

Domino's will provide the funds for the new facility, which is slated to open in spring 2023.

More articles on oncology:

There are 568 genes that can trigger cancer, researchers say

7 things to know about oncologists' personal finances

No. 1 for cancer care: What's missing from rankings for this specialty?

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.