St. Elizabeth Healthcare opens $130M cancer center

Edgewood, Ky.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 29 for the opening of its $130 million cancer center.

The 250,000-square-foot, six-story center includes 58 infusion bays, nine of which are private. The rest of the bays are semiprivate. It also includes 8,400 square feet of space for an integrative oncology center, which offers counseling and support groups, a demonstration kitchen, art and music therapy as well as massage, acupuncture and meditation.

The center will employ about 375 people, including clinical staff, and the health system said it has already hired about 50 new employees for the center.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and of the UK Markey Cancer Center Affiliate and Research Networks, offering patient access to second opinions and additional clinical programs.

The center will open to patients Oct. 1.

More articles on oncology:

$10M gift establishes immunotherapy center at UH Seidman Cancer Center

Radiation oncology association pushes back on CMS payment model, calls for delay

17 US cancer centers join to survey pandemic's effects on cancer prevention, care

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.