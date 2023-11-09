RWJBarnabas Health, Rutgers Cancer Institute partner on care programs

RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey are partnering on cancer care and research, including building three new facilities.

The systems are collaborating on a network of comprehensive cancer care research and care projects, including recruiting talent, expanding clinical research programs, increasing treatment options, enhanced navigation programs and holistic wellness resources, and building facilities, according to a Nov. 9 RWJBarnabas news release. The new facilities are:

The state's first freestanding cancer hospital: The $750 million investment will be called The Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center in New Brunswick.





A $225 million outpatient center in Livingston, N.J., called The Cancer Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.





A $200 million outpatient center in Monmouth County called The Vogel Medical Campus at Tinton Falls.

RWJBarnabas Health is based in West Orange, N.J., and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey is based in New Brunswick.