Recent specialty cancer center openings

Six hospitals and health systems that have opened specialty cancer facilities or shared plans to open new centers since April:

1. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health, the integrated health system of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is beginning construction on the first center in the world to offer upright proton beam cancer therapy, it said in an email to Becker's on May 17.

2. Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health and the Focused Ultrasound Foundation have launched the world's first cancer center focused on enhancing the effectiveness of immunotherapy treatment by combining it with focused ultrasound.

3. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is launching the Center for Advancing Cancer Health Equity to address disparities in the region, it said April 22.

4. Atlanta-based Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University opened the first immediate cancer care center in Georgia on April 18.

5. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System and Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare on April 12 said they have received approval to build the state's first proton beam therapy center. It's slated to open in 2025.