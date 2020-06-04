Premature cancer deaths among racial minorities cost US economy millions, study shows

Premature deaths among cancer patients in minority racial groups are linked to millions in lost earnings, according to a new analysis.

The study, published in the journal JNCI Cancer Spectrum, compares years of life lost and lost earnings due to premature cancer deaths by race and ethnicity. Researchers gathered national cancer death and life expectancy data from 2015 and combined it with annual median earnings to calculate lost earnings.

They found lost earnings for premature deaths of white cancer patients was $34.9 million per 100,000 people followed during 2015, while lost earnings totaled $43.5 million per 100,000 people for premature deaths among black patients followed in 2015, according to a STAT newsletter.

Lost earnings for premature cancer deaths among Asian or Pacific Islanders and Hispanics were $22.2 million and $24.5 million, respectively, in 2015.

More articles on oncology:

Memorial Sloan Kettering posts $62M operating loss in Q1

New blood test can identify 50 types of cancer, study shows

79% of cancer patients report care delays, survey shows

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.