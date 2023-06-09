Oncologists are making more, but 35% still take extra work: 7 stats to know

Oncologist pay and volume is up 13 percent, but 35 percent of oncologists still take extra work, a Medscape survey found.

"Oncologists Compensation Report 2023" was part of Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023," which surveyed 10,011 physicians in more than 29 specialties between Oct. 7 and Jan. 17 about their income, job satisfaction and more.

Here are seven industry stats to know: