Oncologists are making more, but 35% still take extra work: 7 stats to know

Oncologist pay and volume is up 13 percent, but 35 percent of oncologists still take extra work, a Medscape survey found.
"Oncologists Compensation Report 2023" was part of Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023," which surveyed 10,011 physicians in more than 29 specialties between Oct. 7 and Jan. 17 about their income, job satisfaction and more.
Here are seven industry stats to know:
- Oncologists make an average of $463,000 a year.
- Oncology pay is up 13 percent since 2022.
- Average compensation for oncologists is up 53 percent compared to 2015.
- Male oncologists make 19 percent more than female oncologists in 2023.
- Thirty-five percent of oncologists have taken on extra work through medical moonlighting, adding extra hours or other medical-related work.
- Seventy-nine percent of oncologists said they would choose the field again and 94 percent said they would choose the same speciality again.
- More than half of physicians spend 30 to 40 hours per week with patients; in addition, oncologists said they spend 17.6 hours per week on paperwork.