Oncologists are making more, but 35% still take extra work: 7 stats to know

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

Oncologist pay and volume is up 13 percent, but 35 percent of oncologists still take extra work, a Medscape survey found.

"Oncologists Compensation Report 2023" was part of Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023," which surveyed 10,011 physicians in more than 29 specialties between Oct. 7 and Jan. 17 about their income, job satisfaction and more.

Here are seven industry stats to know:

  1. Oncologists make an average of $463,000 a year.

  2. Oncology pay is up 13 percent since 2022.

  3. Average compensation for oncologists is up 53 percent compared to 2015.

  4. Male oncologists make 19 percent more than female oncologists in 2023.

  5. Thirty-five percent of oncologists have taken on extra work through medical moonlighting, adding extra hours or other medical-related work.

  6. Seventy-nine percent of oncologists said they would choose the field again and 94 percent said they would choose the same speciality again.

  7. More than half of physicians spend 30 to 40 hours per week with patients; in addition, oncologists said they spend 17.6 hours per week on paperwork.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles