Oncologist to lead Northwell Health Cancer Institute

Gynecologic oncologist Jeannine Villella, DO, has been appointed director of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute Cancer Institute at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

As director, Dr. Villella will develop programs aimed at multidisciplinary clinical expansion, research, education and community engagement, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Oct. 17. She will also serve as the physician liaison for the cancer program.

Dr. Villella will continue to serve as executive vice chair of gynecology, chief of gynecologic oncology and chair of the cancer committee at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and as associate professor at the Zucker School of Medicine in Hempstead, N.Y.