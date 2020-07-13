Ohio health system, Indiana hospital partner on cancer care

Margaret Mary Health in Batesville, Ind., has partnered with The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati for medical oncology services.

Effective July 10, several oncologists from The Christ Hospital will provide care at the Margaret Mary Cancer Center. Margaret Mary Health's cancer care team will continue to support patient care.

Margaret Mary Health and The Christ Hospital have partnered on several other clinical services in the past, including heart and vascular services, said Vic DiPilla, chief business development officer at The Christ Hospital.

"[We] are eager to continue that history as we bring excellent oncology care to the people of this community," Mr. DiPilla said.

