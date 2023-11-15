NYU Langone streamlines spine radiosurgery treatment to 1 day

New York City-based NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center completed its first same-day spinal radiosurgery treatment for a patient.

Typically, radiation treatment for cancer that had metastasized to the spine takes eight days with multiple appointments, according to a Nov. 14 system news release. Thomas Daniels, MD, associate medical director of the department of radiation oncology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, led a multidisciplinary team to provide the same treatment in a single day.

"The introduction of same-day spine radiosurgery is poised to revolutionize patient care and transform the landscape of spinal metastasis treatment," Alec Kimmelman, MD, PhD, the Anita Steckler and Joseph Steckler Chair of the department of radiation oncology at NYU Langone, said in the release. "This breakthrough paradigm allows us to streamline the treatment process, reducing the burden on patients and optimizing their overall experience."

Same-day spinal radiosurgery treatment is currently appropriate only for patients with a few, generally small, metastases, according to the release.