North Dakota cancer center launches bone marrow transplant program 

Fargo, N.D.-based Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center launched its new bone marrow transplant program June 14, KFGO reported.

The program began conducting transplants last fall. Nine patients have had successful transplants thus far.

"Roger Maris Cancer Center for years has been a fairly comprehensive center, providing all the medical oncology, surgical oncology and radiation oncology that the region needs," said Seth Maliske, MD, a hematologist and bone marrow transplant specialist with the program. "The stem cell transplant program is the final cap on that whole comprehensive team."