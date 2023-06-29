New Jersey cancer center 1st to dose patient with new tumor treatment

Summit, N.J.-based Gerald J. Glasser Brain Tumor Center at Overlook Medical Center is the first in the nation to dose a patient with a glioblastoma tumor treatment aimed at increasing the effectiveness of radiation and chemotherapy.

The treatment is an emulsion of dodecafluoropentane that helps transfer oxygen into the tumor when administered intravenously, according to a June 26 system news release.

The increased oxygen delivery to hypoxic glioblastoma tissue could boost the effectiveness of radiation and chemotherapy, according to the release.