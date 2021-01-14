National Comprehensive Cancer Network appoints chief scientific officer

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network, a nonprofit alliance of leading cancer centers, named Crystal Denlinger, MD, as senior vice president and chief scientific officer Jan. 14. Dr. Denlinger will start April 15.

As NCCN's first CSO, Dr. Denlinger will oversee the organization's research program and help lead its strategic direction. She will also contribute to the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology. In addition to the CSO role, Dr. Denlinger will maintain her current position as chair of the NCCN Guidelines panel for Survivorship and continue serving on the editorial board for the organization's medical journal.

Dr. Denlinger holds several leadership positions at Philadelphia-based Fox Chase Cancer Center, including chief of gastrointestinal and medical oncology. After starting the CSO role at NCCN, she will continue seeing a limited number of patients at the cancer center.

Dr. Denlinger is the author of hundreds of clinical research articles and abstracts. She earned her medical degree at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

