8 moves from the nation's top cancer centers

Mariah Taylor

Some of the nation's top cancer centers are launching new treatments and programs to advance care. 

Here are eight moves by cancer centers that Becker's has covered since Feb. 2:

  1. New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is the first in the nation to receive the American College of Surgeons' Level I Specialty Children's Center in Oncology designation.

  2. Penn Medicine and the Fox Chase Cancer Center, both based in Philadelphia, are working on treatments and models that could intercept cancer in the early stages.

  3. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is taking a new approach to cancer care by providing low-dose CT-scans in the back of a trailer.

  4. Sutter Health's California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco is touting a treatment that previously took multiple weeks and several visits for early lung cancer patients; it has been reduced to one day through robotic technology.

  5. New Orleans-based Ochsner Health now requires genomic testing for two cancer drugs, which can determine a patient's metabolism to provide better patient outcomes.

  6. The American Cancer Society is creating a diversity cancer research training center to remove barriers for underrepresented students who want to pursue oncology.

  7. Duarte, Calif-based City of Hope's subsidiary, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, will undergo a large-scale rebrand. This comes as a part of the next phase in the health system's integration with CTCA, which it acquired less than one year ago.

  8. St. Louis-based Mercy is among the first to offer a simple blood test to detect hard-to-diagnose cancers at the molecular level. The test is available in 11 Mercy hospital labs across three states.

