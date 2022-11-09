Mercy Health-Lourdes' $12.5M cancer center to break ground in December

Paducah, Ky.-based Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital will break ground on its $12.5 million cancer center Dec. 13, The Paducah Sun reported Nov. 9.

The 19,000-square-foot facility will provide full-service cancer care. It will include offices for three medical oncologists and hematologists and three advanced practice providers, 21 exam rooms, one procedure room, 22 infusion bays, oncology pharmacy and laboratory, community resource room, prayer and medication room, and space for ancillary cancer services such as nurse navigation, social workers and financial counselors.

Construction will be completed during spring 2024.