Henry Ford Cancer Institute opens new treatment pavilion

Detroit-based Henry Ford Cancer Institute is set to open a new cancer pavilion Jan. 20. The Brigitte Harris Cancer Pavilion will offer precision medicine, clinical trials and supportive services across 14 specialty clinics.

Henry Ford Cancer Institute is the first facility in Michigan to offer integrated genomic testing and expertise to all cancer patients, said David Kwon, MD, physician in charge at the pavilion.

"Precision medicine is just one of the ways we ensure that care is tailored to each patient," Dr. Kwon said. "The pavilion also offers 14 clinics where patients see the medical, radiation and surgical oncologists, along with specialists who specialize in their specific type of cancer."

The 187,000 square-foot facility's design was influenced by input from cancer patients, survivors and families, and features several meditation spaces, as well as an arts gallery meant to foster a calming environment.

The pavilion is named after Brigitte Harris who died in 2016 from pancreatic cancer. In honor of his late wife, Mort Harris, a Detroit businessman and philanthropist, donated $40 million to support the health system's oncology developments in 2016.

