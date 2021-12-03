Director of Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health steps down

Scott Lippman, MD, will step down as director of Moores Cancer Center at University of California-San Diego Health once a successor is found, according to a Nov. 29 news release.

Dr. Lippman will launch and lead the PreCancer Genome Atlas, a National Cancer Institute-sponsored effort to map characteristics of premalignant lesions and how they evolve into invasive cancers.

Dr. Lippman will remain as associate vice chancellor for cancer research and care at UC San Diego. The leader, who became director of Moores Cancer Center in 2012, oversaw a period of notable growth, collaboration and discovery, according to the news release.

In 2021, U.S. News & World Report ranked Moores Cancer Center No. 17 in the nation, up from No. 47 in 2020.