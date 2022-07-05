Cleveland Clinic performs 1st-in-world multi-organ transplant for appendix cancer

Cleveland Clinic performed the first-in-the-world full multi-organ transplant in September to treat a patient with pseudomyxoma peritonei, a rare form of appendix cancer.

Upon completion of the surgery, the patient received five digestive organs: liver, stomach, pancreas, duodenum and small intestine, according to a July 4 news release from the health system.

Anil Vaidya, MD, co-director of Cleveland Clinic’s intestinal transplant program, led the seven-surgeon team. He said there has been no evidence of cancer recurrence.