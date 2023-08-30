City of Hope LA appoints president, chief physician

Marcel van den Brink, MD, PhD, was appointed president of City of Hope Los Angeles and National Medical Center and chief physician executive.

Dr. van den Brink will join the system in October and oversee City of Hope's Duarte campus and the greater Los Angeles regional sites, according to an Aug. 29 system news release. He was also appointed to the Deana and Steve Campbell Chief Physician Executive Distinguished Chair.

Previously, he served for 24 years at New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he was most recently the head of the division of hematologic malignancies.

