City of Hope expands cancer care with new center

Los Angeles-based City of Hope has opened a comprehensive cancer center in Irvine, Calif.

A $50 million gift from Lennar Foundation, the charitable arm of construction company Lennar Corporation, helped support the City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center. The academic cancer center will deliver multidisciplinary cancer care to Orange County residents, and the center's physician-scientists will conduct research and clinical trials to develop new cancer treatment options.

"City of Hope's vision is to make leading-edge research, treatment and care accessible to more patients, families and communities across the country," said Robert Stone, president and CEO of City of Hope. "Our new Orange County campus does just that, embedding an academic cancer center in the heart of a community to deliver cancer breakthroughs and innovation for generations of patients in need of our advanced care."