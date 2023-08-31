Cancer Moonshot program puts $24M toward mRNA advancements to boost immune responses

The Biden administration shared details about its new program as part of the Cancer Moonshot project, which will aim to build robust mRNA platforms that can "to train the immune system to more effectively fight cancer and other diseases," according to an Aug. 23 news release.

Researchers at Emory University in Atlanta will lead the effort — known as project "CureIt" — using $24 million in new funding from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.

CureIt's primary goal is to "create a toolbox of mRNA and related technologies that could be used to "turn on" helpful immune responses, like prompting immune cells to target and attack tumors…" the release states. "A toolbox of mRNA platforms offers the potential to transform the fight against cancer and other difficult diseases."